In an interview with the club’s official website, Lee Bowyer has been discussing how he has been coping with the lockdown forced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been difficult”, said Bowyer when asked how he has coped with being in lockdown. “There are pros and cons. I’m spending more time with the family for sure. I’ve been doing things I’ve not been able to do over the last two years since I’ve been back in football. Spending some nice quality time and doing things that I wouldn’t normally do.”

The Charlton boss admitted to missing work and also revealed that his work does not stop when he gets home. “Normally I come home from work and start work again by watching teams. The family took a back step, I put them on the back burner. I’ve been able to walk the dogs again, go on bike rides and do things that I normally wouldn’t do so it’s a positive but obviously I’m missing work.”

The season is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and with no return date yet signalled by the EFL, it remains to be seen if and how the season can be completed. At the time of suspension, the Addicks were sitting in the bottom three after losing 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough.

Although he wants to finish the season the Charlton chief admits he can’t see how the season can restart. “Everyone has different opinions on the footballing side of things. Mine is that I can’t see how we’re going to get going again. I want to finish the season, it’s the right thing to do but I think there’s going to be too many hurdles. Once we get past one I think another will come in the way and if you get past that there’ll be more. I hope I’m wrong but I can’t see it. Finishing the season is the right thing to do, everyone wants it for the game but I can’t see it. That’s the frustrating thing too as we still have the players ticking over.

There has to be a point where we say look, the season is over. It’s been six weeks now since we last played. It’s a long time. Then we’ll have maybe three weeks to get fit again. We had five weeks in the summer, five weeks the summer before that and even then we had to cram it in. Normally it’s a six week period to get fit in pre-season so I can’t see it’s going to work.”

It’s been a testing time at The Valley with uncertainty surrounding the ownership and future of the club with the EFL opening a misconduct investigation into the takeover of the Addicks by East Street Investments (ESI). Bowyer did, however, have a message for the fans.

“Stick together and stay safe. The most important thing is that people stick together through this. It’s a difficult situation for everyone. If we do that we have more chance of coming through the other side.”