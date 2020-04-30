With football suspended since mid-March, it’s been a soulless six weeks or so for English football fans. Rumblings of seasons folding, words like ‘null’ and ‘void’ have been passed around like hotcakes. However, no-one really knows when/if football will return.

Already seasons have folded in Holland, Belgium and France with comments from some quarters suggesting that the French Presiden, Emmanuel Macron, is wanting European harmony on top-tier leagues calling it a day. Already talks have been had with Germany and Italy with Spain pencilled in for today.

Football associations have been left to their own devices when it comes to how seasons are ended and what happens to table placings etc. The Dutch FA decided that there would be no champions crowned and no relegation from their Eredivisie. France didn’t initially announce what would happen to Ligues 1 and 2 but the following tweet says it all:

Twitter: 🔝🏆⚡ @PSG_English are the official Champions of France 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣! 🔴🔵 #CHAMPI9NSATHOME https://t.co/3WyoiW6GCx (@PSG_English)

That announcement (above) concluded speculation of how France was going to sort out issues pertaining to how their season ended. Paris Saint-Germain were crowned champions of France for the 9th time. That certainty has brought Leeds United fans to Twitter to comment on what they clearly hope will be reciprocated by the EFL who is said to have already decided that the Championship, League One and League Two will not be run to their natural conclusions.

It was an announcement though, which brought Leeds United fans to Twitter in celebration of their ‘promotion’ to the Premier League. The Whites sit top (71pts) and they are seven points clear of Fulham (70pts) who are 3rd and at the head of the play-off sides. The reason for Leeds United fan jubilation? PSG’s awarding of their league title was based on overall points-per-game (ppg) – a measure that would see the Whites crowned champions.

Here are some of the tweets from jubilant Leeds United fans.

Twitter: Always loved the French. Always thought they had the best ideas and resolutions for things. #LUFC (@carltimmins18)

Twitter: Like what French have done. Do it here. Current positions stand. We be champions. Teams In relegation places,unluck… https://t.co/KRotDzIFv4 (@rikko71)

Twitter: RT @LewisDeighton17: If our season’s cancelled and PPG determines the outcome, I’ll forever remember this as the moment we went up. #LUFC (@tomforster81)

Twitter: Leeds will be hated even more if promoted on a Points Per Game ratio. I will be here to bask in it IF it happens. #lufc (@Radebe_Leeds)

Twitter: INJECT IT INTO MY DIRTY LEEDS VEINS https://t.co/YlF3teJjHs (@allmodcams)

Twitter: Are we PPG Champions yet???? (@pal_lufc)

Twitter: @flatbeatlufc @LUFC From champions League to league one and back again!!! From Lazio to Luton and back again #ourtimeisback #motboom (@NathanBurnett7)