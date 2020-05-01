Twenty years ago, Ipswich Town was entering the Premier League, and Portman Road needed updating. A year later Ipswich qualified for the UEFA Cup, and more ambitious updating was scheduled.

The club spent big, didn’t foresee the pitfalls, slipped back into the Championship, and financial difficulties and have never recovered. Now sitting in League One with the once glimmering updates to the ground now out-dated and rather grotty looking.

The gleaming upper concourse of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand was meant to be futuristic, but with finances limited, the upkeep was lost. The shiny silver sideways gull-wing structure turned green and dirty, even some weeds began to grow.

No one in Ipswich wants a green-coloured stand, it associates with so much dislike. So when pictures emerged of a company (with a green-sounding name, ironically) steam cleaning and treating the currently abandoned football stand, a strange wave of excitement swept the blue part of East Anglia. After all, the new stands looked great once but had decayed, and could easily be used as punchlines in away fans’ jokes.

Maybe this clean up is the start of a new broom? After all, they do say that a new broom sweeps cleanest. Let us be honest, I am grasping at straws, but after lockdown, Ipswich may or may not begin with a clean slate, but will certainly begin with a clean stand. Whether this spruce up will give us the impetus to sweep all before us next season, well, that’s a different matter indeed.