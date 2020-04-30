In 2017, Millwall headed into their final game of the season needing to better Southend United’s result to secure a place in the League One play-offs.

What followed was one of the most dramatic games that wouldn’t be settled until five minutes from the end.

Lee Gregory opened the scoring for the visitors just five minutes in, 20 minutes later captain Tony Craig doubled the lead for Neil Harris’ side.

The hosts responded through former Lion Jermain Easter 13 minutes later. Gregory did restore the two-goal advantage for the visitors 10 men minute before the break. However, Millwall would go into the break just one goal ahead. Chris Lines pulling one back after 42 minutes.

Harris’ side came under mounting pressure in the second half and that finally came to fruition for the hosts. Billy Bodin’s free-kick found the back of the net. That left Millwall sitting outside the top six on goal-difference from Southed.

That would not be the end of it. Time was running out and belief was beginning to dwindle amongst the travelling fans but with just five minutes left on the clock. Millwall took the lead again.

Shane Ferguson’s corner was headed in by Shaun Hutchinson which meant pandamonium in the away sections of the Memorial Stadium as Millwall did it the hard way.

Their efforts would be rewarded as the Lions came through a two-legged semi-final against Scunthorpe to make it to the play-off final for the second successive year. This time it would end in victory as Steve Morison’s goal six minutes from time sealed promotion back to the Championship for Millwall at Wembley at the second attempt.