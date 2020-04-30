As per a report from Yorkshire Live, former Sheffield United and Hull City manager Nigel Adkins has emerged as a candidate for the vacant role as manager of Luton Town.

Luton Town are on the lookout for a new manager, with Graeme Jones departing from his role as Hatters boss last week. The former West Brom coach parted ways with the Championship relegation candidates and now, they are on the search for a new manager.

Under Jones, Luton won 12 of 41 matches, drawing on five occasions and losing 24 times.

Now, reports have emerged claiming that Nigel Adkins is among the contenders for the role. Adkins has been without a job since the summer of 2019 when he left his role as Hull City manager. The 55-year-old has amassed plenty of experience as a football league manager over the course of his career and could be in for a return to the Championship with the Hatters.

Luton find themselves in a battle to maintain their Championship status. They sit in 23rd place after 37 games, one point ahead of last-placed Barnsley and six points away from safety, with Adkins’ former side Hull sitting perilously above the drop zone.

Adkins started out his managerial career as player-manager of Bangor City, where he spent three years. Adkins’ next managerial role came with Scunthorpe United, where he was the physio prior to his appointment as manager. He helped them to the Championship and back again after they were relegated, helping them stave off the drop-down to League One in his second campaign in the second tier.

Adkins then became Southampton manager in 2010, winning back-to-back promotions with the Saints to help them go from League One to the Premier League in two seasons. in January 2013, Adkins departed Southampton after he was sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

Reading then appointed Adkins but he could not stave off the drop and the Royals were relegated to the Championship. Since then, he has not returned to the top flight, enduring stints with Sheffield United and Hull City since then.