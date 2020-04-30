An EFL board meeting has revealed that players below the Championship have been informed that it is ‘unlikely the season will resume’ as reported by The Daily Mail.

Premier League members are discussing ways of completing the season and the EFL are still harbouring hopes that the Championship will be able to do the same but the likelihood of this happening further down the pyramid appears to be decreasing.

It is believed that club captains have been told to inform their teammates that the season may now not be concluded with testing of the Coronavirus appearing to be one of the major stumbling blocks.

The players are still looking to return to training in May but the EFL don’t think that any match action will be possible by June.

In regards to testing the players to ensure they do not have the Coronavirus it is understood that the numbers would run in to tens of thousands and EFL clubs and board members are worried how that would be received by other members of the public.

There are currently not enough tests for all NHS and frontline workers and should footballers be seen to be receiving “specialist treatment” this could become a huge cause of conflict.

The Championship has hopes of continuing with West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United in particular still wanting to complete the season as they aim to secure their promotion to the Premier League but teams in League One and League Two are already struggling financially.

Players have been told that using the ‘sporting merit’ system is one of the options on the table as to how the season would be decided. That would see teams’ final standings determined by how many points they have earned per game played.

This would see teams in the automatic promotion places gain promotion but there would be no relegations and for the next campaign there may be more teams to be relegated to once again get the numbers in each division back to normal.