In news just breaking, and carried by both the Express and The Telegraph, EFL seasons are to fold due to the sheer volume of COVID-19 tests that would be needed to guarantee a safe resumption of football. At a meeting yesterday, team captains and PFA representatives were told to relay this news to their teammates.

The team captains and other representatives were told to relay the message that their sides “most likely will not finish the season” according to the Express’ Luke Gardener. The Telegraph’s Jason Burt and John Percy adding that 66,000 coronavirus tests would be needed, rendering a “situation [that] is unworkable” meaning that current EFL campaigns “will have to be abandoned.”

Should this ‘likely’ ending of the seasons firm up into ‘definite’ ending of Championship, League One and League Two campaigns, then the EFL will look to maintain the integrity of their competitions using a fair and proportionate measure to determine final placings. Fans, quite honestly, would expect nothing less.

However, no matter what the method is that determines final tables and linked issues of champions, promotion and relegation – Leeds United will be a side that who will be at the mercy of the Premier League and whatever decisions they take regarding their season ends.

Leeds sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship as English football continues its current pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Whites are seven points clear of Fulham in 3rd who head the chasing playoff pack. Being crowned champions would be meaningless if the Premier League also folded, something which is being pushed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, Leeds United and their fans could take some solace from the French FA who are looking to utilise a ppg measure to determine the way their final tables end up.

Until things firm up on this issue though, it is a waiting game that Whites fans must play.