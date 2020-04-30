According to a report from the Derby Telegraph, Derby County are likely to target a new recruit to the goalkeeper department this summer, but Burnley man Joe Hart is understood not to be a target.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that Derby County were interested in signing Burnley shot-stopper Joe Hart on a free transfer. The goalkeeper’s current deal at Turf Moor is set to expire at the end of the season.

Now, contrary to the reports from The Sun, it has been claimed that the Rams will not be looking to bring Hart in during the summer transfer window. The former Manchester City man is available on a free transfer but it is said that Derby have not identified Hart as a potential goalkeeper target.

Kelle Roos and Ben Hamer have been Philip Cocu’s options in between the sticks in his first season as Derby County boss. Roos held down the number one spot over the first half of the season but Hamer – in on loan from fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town – has been Cocu’s preferred choice in goal, playing in every league game since November 30th excluding against parent club Huddersfield.

With Hamer’s loan deal up at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see who Derby County target in the upcoming summer transfer window. Will they look to bring in another option on loan as they did with Hamer or could they look to bring in a new ‘keeper on a permanent basis?