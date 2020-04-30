Football is in a state of suspension at this moment, it has been since the middle of March. However, according to an article in the Express, it might be a case of termination rather than a suspension of football for EFL sides.

The Express’ Luke Gardener writes that “EFL players have been told that they most likely will not finish the current season” with the reason for this being the sheer number of tests that would be needed to deem in safe for all 71 teams to get back to playing. Gardener writes that a “board meeting” yesterday saw club captains and PFA reps “told to relay the news to their teammates.”

The Telegraph’s Jason Burt and John Percy are reporting that the number of tests estimated to be needed to guarantee a safe completion of EFL campaigns is in the region of 66,000. This would cover the 108 Championship, 106 League One and 112 League Two games left to play. The sheer scale of this, report Burt and Percy, gives rise to “fears that the situation is unworkable and the campaign[s] will have to be abandoned.”]

Prior to this meeting, EFL chief Rick Parry had proposed a 56-day playing period to conclude league campaigns, this coming after a suitable training and acclimatisation period that was to begin May 16. That plan seems to be out of the proverbial window what with the concerns over testing and the sheer scale that this involves taking precedence.

A folding of Championship, League One and League Two would leave just the Premier League as the only ‘live’ league in English football with all other Leagues having had their seasons terminated already. There is no official word on this situation, a situation that is still developing.

Ending the season in this manner would mean that the EFL would have to look into how to conclude issues such as promotion and relegation and what measures would be taken to ensure the fairness of this across all leagues. However, the Championship would be at the mercy of the Premier League and their decisions going forward.