EFL players told season is over – COVID-19 logistics to blame
Football is in a state of suspension at this moment, it has been since the middle of March. However, according to an article in the Express, it might be a case of termination rather than a suspension of football for EFL sides.
Prior to this meeting, EFL chief Rick Parry had proposed a 56-day playing period to conclude league campaigns, this coming after a suitable training and acclimatisation period that was to begin May 16. That plan seems to be out of the proverbial window what with the concerns over testing and the sheer scale that this involves taking precedence.
A folding of Championship, League One and League Two would leave just the Premier League as the only ‘live’ league in English football with all other Leagues having had their seasons terminated already. There is no official word on this situation, a situation that is still developing.
Ending the season in this manner would mean that the EFL would have to look into how to conclude issues such as promotion and relegation and what measures would be taken to ensure the fairness of this across all leagues. However, the Championship would be at the mercy of the Premier League and their decisions going forward.