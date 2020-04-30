Football sits there closed. There is no restart date. What there are leagues folding like origami. Of the major leagues, Holland’s Eredivisie went first and France’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 campaigns were halted more recently. Now, according to Le Parisien, French premier Emanuel Macron wants the cessation of football to be a Europe-wide thing.

To press, English football has stressed that it wants the current live campaigns to see out the natural course of their season. All that does remain of English football is the top four, professional leagues. The Premier League and the English Football League organising bodies have both stressed that they wish their competitions to finish.

The Premier League is thought to be gearing up for an early May return to training ahead of a deadline to inform UEFA of how they intend to play out their season. EFL chief Rick Parry has stated that no EFL-affiliated club should go back to training before May 16 and he proposes a suitable acclimatisation period ahead of a 56-day sprint to end the campaigns.

However, this could all be futile if French President Emmanuel Macron gets his wish. Le Parisien say that it is Macron’s wish that the top tiers of European football follow a common, party line in their approach and call a halt to their football competitions.

Macron’s Minister of Sport, Roxana Maracineanu, has “already communicated with her Italian and German counterparts” about harmonising a response to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. In essence, this would mean that European top-flight football would follow the French model and simply halt.

With Germany and Italy consulted, today sees similar talks with Spain, another of Europe’s ‘big leagues’. These talks are said to be paying off with the Italian Minister of Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, admitting that France’s decision could “push Italy to follow this line, which could become a European line.”

That issue there, the fact that all of Europe would be cancelling their football campaigns for the current season is what would be a frightening aspect for Leeds United and its fans to face up to. The reason for this? The fact that Leeds United sit well placed in the hunt for automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

As it currently stands, the Whites sit atop the Championship table and, after a sparkling run of five wins on the bounce and no goals conceded, they have a seven-point buffer to Fulham who sit at the top of the playoff places. Since the suspension of football, Whites fans have been rightly nervous about the ‘what happens next?’ scenario.

All kinds of thoughts and ponderings have been put out there by pundits, reporters and those associated with football. Nightmare scenarios like the Dutch situation, where no champion was declared and no relegation given from the Eredivisie, have haunted Leeds fans. News that France had simply halted their seasons as is with relegation and champions to be decided brought some relief.

However, Macron’s attempts to get a Europe-wide harmony amongst football leagues will bring that creeping doubt into the back of Leeds United fans’ minds. Many League One and Two clubs are said to be already considering asking for their campaigns to end – what with the growing costs involved as COVID-19 bites deeper into their finances.

Should the Premier League feel that, logistically, it would be easier to call a halt to the current campaign then Leeds United fans might have to get used to that doubt about what might happen to be replaced with a creeping fear of what could happen.