Not long has passed at Leeds United since the sad passing of club legend Norman Hunter. However, last night Whites fans had to hear more sad news that he was to be joined by another of Don Revie’s heroes in Trevor Cherry.

Cherry, who’d just turned 72 at the end of February this year, was a Huddersfield-born lad who featured for all three West Yorkshire sides: Leeds United, Bradford City and his hometown Terriers.

It was at Huddersfield Town that he started his football journey in 1963 as a 15-year-old before signing a professional deal two years later. He went on to play 156 games (11 goals) for the Terriers before a £100,000 move to Leeds United in 1972.

It was at Leeds, under Don Revie initially, that Cherry began to make a name for himself. His first season with the Whites saw FA heartaches with a 1-0 Wembley loss to Sunderland. The following season (1973/74) saw him feature regularly at left-back as Leeds went on a 29-game unbeaten run from the season’s start to virtually guarantee the league title.

The 1974/75 campaign saw him injured for a lot of it but he starred in their march to the European Cup Final in Paris. In the semi-final, he marked Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff out of the game in both legs. However, in a final against Bayern Munich where cheating and referee bias was prominent, he was an unused substitute by manager Jimmy Armfield.

The sad news of his passing, and the reports from many sources on Twitter, has brought many Leeds United fans onto the social media platform to express their condolences and feelings of grief. Here are a few of their thoughts.

