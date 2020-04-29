Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County midfielder Krystian Bielik has said that he is seeing “big progress” as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury suffered earlier this season.

Krystian Bielik has been out of action since January after he suffered a knee ligament injury while in action for Derby County’s Under-23s side.

Bielik played 21 times across all competitions for the Rams prior to his injury, featuring in either the middle of the park or in a centre-back role for Philip Cocu’s side. Since then, he has been going through his rehab and his recovery from the injury and now, he has provided an insight into his recovery during lockdown.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bielik has revealed that he is feeling much more confident in his leg, saying he is seeing “big progress” in the recovery from his injury. He said:

“Being in Lockdown has its plusses and minuses for me, I would say. I am doing my rehabilitation work in my garden and when the sun is out, it is very nice and I can do a proper session with all the equipment that I have from the training ground.

“I am connected with our physio, Robin Sadler, every day on FaceTime. He does almost every single session with me and he can watch me doing my work. If I do something wrong, he can let me know and explain what I can do better.

“I can’t do everything as I would like to do in my garden, as I don’t have a swimming pool or some of the equipment that we have at the training ground. However, I think everything is going well and I feel much better. I can go for a long walk and feel much more confident with my leg. I see big progress.

“I am also spending time with my girlfriend and my new dog. I miss being at the training ground and being around the lads.”