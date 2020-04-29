Speaking during a Q&A on his Instagram page, Brentford attacker Ollie Watkins has revealed that Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan is the best player he has played against.

Barry Bannan has been a fixture in the Sheffield Wednesday side since joining the club in the summer of 2015, notching up a total of 200 appearances for the Owls, proving to be one of the side’s key creative forces over the course of his seasons with the club.

And now, the midfielder has earned the praise of another Championship player. Brentford’s star attacker Ollie Watkins has revealed that Bannan is the best player that he has come up against in his career so far. The 22-goal forward was hosting a fan Q&A on his Instagram page, during which he labelled the Scottish midfielder a “serious baller”.

Having registered 12 assists and four goals last season, Bannan is putting in impressive performances once again this season. In 35 Championship games, the former Aston Villa midfielder has laid on seven assists, scoring two goals in the process. Playing in the middle of the park. Bannan has also captained the Owls on several occasions this season, wearing the armband on 17 occasions (Transfermarkt).

In their final game before the suspension of the season, Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday faced off at Griffin Park, in which the Bees ran away 5-0 winners. If and when the season resumes, Bannan will be hoping to help inspire his side to a decent finish to the season, with the club currently sat in 15th with nine games remaining.