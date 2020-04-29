Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has claimed that the Yorkshire giants shouldn’t be targeting Joe Hart as pundit Paul Robinson has suggested, as reported by Football Insider.

Whelan believes that someone of the calibre of Fraser Forster would be a much better signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Their current number one choice goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is serving an eight-game suspension due to being found guilty of racial abuse with youngster Illan Meslier taking his place between the stick before the suspension of the football season.

Should Leeds win promotion, there is no doubt that they would need to strengthen the spine of their team and Whelan claims Forster would be a better option than Hart.

“There has been a lot of doubt over Joe Hart. He has not been playing. I am not sure that is the right move. I think there is better goalkeepers Leeds United can attract in the Premier League,” Whelan said.

“Joe has had a fantastic career and is a decent professional but Leeds need someone longer term. There are deals to be done with very good goalkeepers out there.”

“If that means spending more money in a key area of the field then that promotion money needs to be spent on the spine on the side. The majority of that money needs to go through the spine. I would rather take Fraser Forster than Joe Hart.”

Hart has been out of Burnley team for much of this season and been serving as an understudy to Nick Pope who has enjoyed a successful campaign with Sean Dyche’s side.

Meanwhile, Forster has kept 14 clean sheets in 28 appearances for Celtic and has been a regular starter gaining first-team football and may be able to hit the ground running more than former England goalkeeper Hart.