Football is suspended, at least that much is clear. There is much noise about what will happen next and when that next will be. Thing is, there’s no certainty about the next steps. Yes, it is becoming clearer what with UEFA saying they want leagues to submit restart plans by May 25th but there is still more than a degree of doubt. Not in the mind of former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan who is clear in his thoughts to talkSPORT (below):

“The best-case scenario is that we lose this season. We’re in that territory now.” “It’s inevitable a player will get Infected.” “If something dreadful happens, what then? Corporate man slaughter?”@SJOpinion10 explains why the Premier League season should be voided. ❌ pic.twitter.com/7fcIErXuaQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 28, 2020

Jordan is as unequivocally clear as clear can be on what should happen to the current season. He is a firm proponent that football should take a back seat to the coronavirus pandemic and that view comes through in everything that he says. Talking of plan to resurrect the Premier League as “an optimistic suggestion” he continues by saying that football shouldn’t take precedent over the virus and its spread.

When asked by host Jim White about the ‘best case scenario’, Jordan was equally forceful with his views. His response to this prompting was:

The best-case scenario is that are fortunate enough to get football this season. I think the realistic scenario is that we start 2021. I think that we are in real jeopardy despite…The Dutch have made a decision which means the Champions League is compromised next year if there was a Champions League because they’ve already got their top three sides or whatever it is into the Champions League without finishing a league.”

When asked what would happen with the Premier League by White, Jordan said: “I think we are in a situation as I said a moment ago that the best-case scenario in my view, and my mind, has been changed and kept moving by circumstances, is that we lose this season.”

When picked up on this by host White, that Liverpool wouldn’t be champions, Jordan responded clearly: “Leeds aren’t promoted. Aston Villa aren’t relegated. Norwich aren’t relegated. Crewe aren’t promoted.”

When White’s co-host Natalie Sawyer interjected as to whether this meant ‘null and void’ he added: “I think we are really into that territory now.” Jordan then went on to justify this by saying that without a vaccine for what he terms “a disease”, he cannot see how football can justify restarting when the risks of infection are clearly known.

His views and reasoning have massive ramifications for sides such as Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion who both sit best-placed for Premier League promotion. The Whites (71ps), after five consecutive victories, sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship table by the grace of a single point from the Baggies their nearest rivals.

What is of greater perspective is that there is a six-point cushion between themselves and Fulham (64pts) who are heading a tightly-packed play-off chasing bunch below them. With nine games left to play, behind closed doors or not, all these sides will want a fair crack of the whip. They will want the Premier League to put the wheels in motion on their competition and have the normal champions/qualification/relegation rules preserved.

The EFL’s Rick Parry has already said, on several occasions that he wants EFL competitions to be played out successfully. To this end, he has proposed a May 16 training start, an acclimatisation period and then a 56-day end to all three EFL leagues. For Leeds and West Brom fans, this would be ideal – win or lose promotion on their terms.

Having the Premier League go Dutch and fold their season with no champions awarded or relegation handed out would be a cruel and unfair hammer blow to two sides who have fought hard all season to be where they currently are to fight for where they believe they belong. That is the dangerous territory that Leeds United and West Brom would be in if the Premier League follows Jordan’s thinking.