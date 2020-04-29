Leeds United managing director offers positive news on the contract situation surrounding Ben White

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has offered positive news on the contract situation surrounding Ben White as reported by MOT Leeds News.

White is currently on loan at Elland Road from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion but the loan deal expires on June 30 and with the season not set to be completed until at least July this has left clubs concerned about the situation regarding their loan stars.

There has been the question as to what happens to players if the season restarts and their loan contracts expire before the campaign is completed.

Jack Harrison, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Illan Meslier are also on temporary deals as well as Helder Costa although Leeds are obliged to buy him in on a permanent deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

“I think the longer it goes on, the more challenging it gets from a contractual perspective,” Kinnear said. “What I have been really encouraged by is the collegiate way that all of football is trying to work to work together to solve these issues.”

“We have already had discussions with players we have on loan and their clubs, and we have had discussions with the EFL and with UEFA because we have some international loans, and some situations we have to resolve.”

“We think there is a collective intent to find solutions, and I don’t think it is beyond the wit of man that if we work together, we can find those solutions to complete the season, even if it goes beyond June 30th.”

There are a host of issues to be ironed out and resolved before the season can resume and plenty of clubs will be hoping they can retain their loan players who have become integral figures in their squads this season.