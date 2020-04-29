West Brom favourite Kevin Phillips believes his former side could swoop for Aston Villa duo

West Bromwich Albion favourite Kevin Phillips believes his former side could swoop for Aston Villa duo Tyrone Mings and John McGinn in a surprising move as reported by West Brom News.

Albion have been riding high at the top of the Championship for much of the season and are well on course for promotion but with Aston Villa fighting relegation in the Premier League, Phillips believes that should they swap divisions then a move could be on the cards.

It appears unlikely that West Brom will miss out on promotion but Aston Villa are only two points from safety with ten games left to play and will still be hopeful of avoiding an instant return to the second tier of English football.

Phillips was asked if West Brom would try to sign anyone from their local rivals and he highlighted Mings and McGinn as the two most likely to make the switch.

“I know John McGinn has been linked with bigger clubs and he’s certainly a player that excites us. He can be a potential one although West Brom would be fighting with other clubs for him,” Phillips said.

“I’m not sure what the transfer fee would be considering he’s been out for a lot of the season so they might get something there.”

“I’ve said all along that when you go up, you need a good centre-forward and good centre-halves down the spine of the team to survive.”

“When I look at the Villa team, would Tyrone Mings be a player that West Brom would look at? He speaks very highly of the area and wouldn’t have to move so maybe that could be an option.”

Mings has been the most solid performer in the Aston Villa defence despite their poor goals conceded record whilst McGinn has suffered with injury problems this season and Villa’s drop in form has coincided with the absence of the Scot highlighting his importance to the team.