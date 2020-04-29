West Brom veteran offers support to local community during “difficult times”

West Bromwich Albion veteran Chris Brunt has offered his support to the local community during these “difficult times” as reported by the Express & Star.

The Midlands are working in line with the Sandwell Council to deliver essential food and items to local residents in need and are unable to leave the house due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Brunt was joined by his sons Zach and Charlie in delivering food parcels to the community as part of an initiative to help those in need. The Albion foundation have also taken part in delivering more than 1,000 food parcels in Sandwell, which represents around a third of the borough’s deliveries since the lockdown began.

The West Brom midfielder has been in isolation during recent weeks due to the Coronavirus but has already spoken of his desire to return once it is safe to do so as he looks to help guide the club to promotion back to the Premier League.

The club captain was eager to help those less fortunate than him in the meantime and said: “I’ve lived in the area for almost 13 years now and it feels like home to me. It certainly feels like home to my boys who have never lived anywhere else.”

“With that in mind we all felt it was important to help out and I spoke to The Albion Foundation last week when I first heard about what they were doing.”

“It was great to get out there, to help those who need it most,” he continued. “It was good for us as well. The elderly people we spoke to were very appreciative and that just shows how important the deliveries are.”

West Brom have been doing many things within the community to help those who are struggling during these difficult times but with Brunt having done a whole host of special things during his time at the Hawthorns, Albion fans will not be surprised at him taking part in such a lovely initiative.