Warning Leeds United business model would suffer massively with behind-closed-doors football

Leeds United are, thankfully, a club that is being well run under current owner Andrea Radrizzani and with Angus Kinnear pulling the strings as managing director. However, the threat posed by coronavirus presents problems for all clubs and poses massive risks for Leeds United says Kinnear in speaking to Sky Sports and Gary Neville.

Commenting on a question posed by Neville about a return with no fans present, Kinnear stated: “It would be a very serious situation. I mean to have like any…a lot of businesses are experiencing at the moment, to have all your revenue streams dry up overnight. The football financing market, certainly for Championship clubs also died overnight as well so we don’t have recourse there.”

Commenting on the fact that Leeds United are well-funded by a generous Andrea Radrizzani, Kinnear adds: “We can weather the short-term but if behind-closed-doors was to persist into the long-term it really brings some significant challenges and would require us to really restructure the business model in some fairly radical ways.”

Asked by host Gary Neville whether there’d be a real risk to Leeds United as a football club with extended closure to fans coming into Elland Road, Kinnear responded: “I’m confident Leeds United could survive. I think it would be challenging and I think it would be about how the business model would have to adapt.”

Kinnear then added that all at Elland Road, especially the playing staff, seem to be reading from the same hymn sheet when it comes to sacrifices that need to be made. Commenting on this he adds: “The biggest challenge is around player’s wages. As you know, that’s the primary cost for all clubs in the Championship. And that’s what we would have to manage. We have some very cooperative players who believe in the club and believe in our long-term future and we’d need to work with them if this situation persisted.”

After looking at something representing a doom-laden scenario, Kinnear does end his short interview on a positive note adding: “But, we have real hope that, as the tide starts to turn, that if we all work together a return to football is still a possibility.”

The return to football is something that Leeds United, both as a club and supporter base, will be looking towards. Not only to get football back on the agenda but also to get that burning itch out of the way – promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. Leeds United sit at the top of the Sky Bet Championship pile and they have a seven-point cushion to Fulham in 3rd.

It is from this position that Whites fans want to see their side kick-on in the nine games which are left remaining in their 2019/20 campaign.