Millwall boss Gary Rowett admits playing without fans will be tough for Millwall

Speaking to London News Online, Millwall boss Gary Rowett admitted that if the season restarts without it fans it will be difficult for the club.

Millwall is a very family orientated club and the loss of fans to the disease will hit the club hard. Members of the playing and coaching teams have been calling families and friends of those affected by COVID-19 to keep spirits high.

Rowett said “The thought of playing football without our fans is quite hard because this is such a unique club. There is such a spirit and togetherness – that is a huge part of any result our players achieve. Our supporters are a massive part of this club. The crowds are a massive help. If football does start again behind closed doors, it will be difficult. We need to make fans part of the experience somehow. Zoom doesn’t really cut it. Going back to The Den without them would be very hard.”

Before the league’s suspension, Millwall had just beaten Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground and were sitting 8th in the Championship table two points outside the play-offs with nine games left to play.

Rowett feels that footballers have been made an easy target for criticism during the crisis. “We are trying to do whatever we can to help our community,” said the Lions boss. “Football has got a bad rap because we are an easy target – though I did not hear anyone mention Formula 1, or chief executives getting the same criticism, alongside others, footballers have tried to help. Most clubs are doing very, very good things as this

is a very difficult time.”