The Hawthorns West Brom Albion ground before the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 28 October 2017. Photo by Gary Learmonth.
Championship

“I have when we won 2-0 at the Den” – West Brom striker in savage response to Millwall supporter

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin provided a savage response to a Millwall supporter as they discussed “Who is the best player in the EFL” which was a question tweeted by TalkSport.

There have been plenty of discussions in recent weeks regarding who has been the best player in the EFL and a whole host of names have been mentioned.

If you’re a Leeds fan, of course, Kalvin Phillips will more than likely be your choice and there is no doubt that he is probably the best defensive midfielder in the division with a great future ahead of him.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has also been touted and it is hard to disagree with him being the top scorer in the league and a huge reason why the Cottagers are third in the division.

There are also top quality young players such as Eberechi Eze and Jude Bellingham and whilst they may not be the best players in EFL at this current time, there are certainly cases to be mad for their future prospects.

West Brom striker Charlie Austin had his say and inevitably gave Matheus Pereira as his selection. Pereira has been one of the shining lights in the Championship and his sheer record of goals and assists has been magnificent.

Austin tweeted:

However, despite Austin’s praise of Pereira and Phillips and clear reasoning, a Millwall supporter disagreed and wasn’t afraid to tackle Austin and said:

Millwall have enjoyed a good season and whilst Jed Wallace has performed impressively it would be brave to think he is the best player in the EFL and Austin issued a cheeky response to the supporter and said:

Austin isn’t a stranger to stating his opinion and saying exactly what he thinks and he showed once again why he has such an intriguing personality.

