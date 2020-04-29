Whatever happened to… ex-Leeds United and Carlisle United defender Ľubomír Michalík

Ex-Leeds United defender Ľubomír Michalík was part of their squad who won promotion from League One ten years ago.

The Slovakian centre-back first joined the Whites in March 2007 on loan and returned shortly after to Elland Road for a three-year spell.

Michalík, who is now 36 years old, started his career in his native country at FC Senec before moving to England to join Bolton Wanderers in January 2007. He went onto make 17 appearances for the Trotters before signing for Leeds permanently in 2008.

He helped the Whites win promotion to the Championship under Simon Grayson in the 2009/10 season. He also came off the bench in their FA Cup win at Manchester United at Old Trafford that year but found opportunities hard to come after that.

Michalík was transfer listed by Leeds that summer and subsequently joined Carlisle United. He enjoyed regular game time at Brunton Park and did well enough for the Cumbrians to earn a move to Portsmouth in 2012.









However, he called time on his spell in England in 2013 and went to play for a year in Kazakhstan for FC Kairat.

Michalík then moved back to his native Slovakia five years ago to join DAC Dunajska Streda and spent two years there before spells at SKF Sered and FC Slovan Galanta.

Where is he now?

He re-joined SKF Sered this year and was handed the number 6 shirt. They play their football in the Slovak Super Liga and were sat in 4th position before the season was brought to a halt.