“It was the making of me”- Barry Bannan looks back on Derby County loan spell

Barry Bannan looks back on his time on loan at Derby County with fond memories, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

The current Sheffield Wednesday midfielder joined the Rams on loan during the 2008/09 season from Aston Villa and enjoyed his first taste of regular first-team football.

Bannan, who is a Scotland international with 27 caps under his belt, went onto make 83 appearances for Villa in all competitions. He also had other loan spells away at Blackpool and Leeds United.

He left Villa Park on a permanent basis for Crystal Palace in 2013 and spent two years there before leaving for Sheffield Wednesday after a stint on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

Bannan has looked back on his time at Derby, as per Derbyshire Live: “I went back and spoke to (Villa’s reserve team manager) Kevin MacDonald after a few months and asked what do you reckon I should do? Kev was massive on me going on loan, he said you’ve played the reserve league for a few years now it would be good for you to go and play and toughen you up a bit. Derby came calling and it was a no-brainer really.”

“Normally people of my age will get chucked into League One and League Two, Derby were in the Championship so I was a bit surprised it was a club that big.”

He added: “After a while I was just thinking I need to go out and play, I’ve played Europa League now I need to go and play proper men’s football. It was the making of me really”

Bannan has been with Sheffield Wednesday since 2015 and has been a massive player for the Owls during his time there.