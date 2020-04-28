The 72
general shot of the stadium at the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Fulham at the Loftus Road Stadium, London, England on 29 September 2017. Photo by Sebastian Frej.
Championship

Queens Park Rangers latest club to defer wages as COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty continues

Football is locked down. There’s only mild figuring when the lockdown will be lifted and, despite recent deadlines being set, there is no real notion of if/when it will start up again. Even when this does happen, games are likely to be behind closed doors until the season plays out to its eventual end. For clubs, that means paying out to ensure games go ahead with nothing coming in through the turnstiles.

That situation is what is eating away at all clubs and all levels. With no money coming into clubs and with money continuing to flow out, big decisions have needed to be taken. Queens Park Rangers are the latest side to make that big decision with their players agreeing a 25% wage deferral for the next three months as reported here by the club’s website.

The club’s CEO, Lee Hoos, used the club website to comment on the temporary sacrifice that the players have taken to ease the burden on the club. He said: “I would like to publicly thank the players for the way they have worked with us for the best interests of the club.”

Commenting on their altruistic nature that was behind the decision, Hoos said: “It would have been all too easy for them to focus on their own personal circumstances but, in doing so, pose a significant risk to the future of the club.

QPR (50pts) sit 13th in the table but are only six points behind the last of the play-off places currently held by Preston (50pts) and will be hoping that a good run of results, plus a huge dollop of Lady Luck, will see them end the regular season in a play-off place.

