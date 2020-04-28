Huge relief for Leeds United fans who have nothing to fear from French decision

It could have resulted in a “Sacre Bleu!” moment for Leeds United fans could the announcement by French Prime Minister Édouard Phillipe’s announcement that there would be no restart of sporting events before August. Their side sits on top of the Sky Bet Championship pile and with a decent cushion between themselves and the play-off places.

Yet, there is a sense of uncertainty throughout football at the moment in terms that no-one is sure of what is going to happen with the restart of the current campaigns. Indeed, the longer it drags on, the more that doubt increases that seasons will simply fold with an end date not being viable. That’s the reasoning behind the Dutch FA folding the Eredivisie which decided against crowning champions or allowing relegation.

That alone was enough to likely frighten some Leeds United fans who would be rightly worried that the opportunity of promotion would be denied them in the cruellest manner possible. There was an uplift in mood earlier when UEFA set a May 25 deadline for member associations to set their league restart plans.

Suddenly came PM Phillipe’s announcement and the possibility that French Ligues 1 and 2 were to stop as they are. The worry here for Leeds United fans would be that France’s decision would lead to a Dutch scenario.

Not so according to football writer and broadcaster Tom Williams who tweeted this:

The Ligue 1 season has not been ‘cancelled’, ‘voided’ or ‘scrapped’. The French government has announced that it can’t be played to a conclusion, but the outcome of the season will likely reflect the standings as they are now in a manner that is still to be decided. [sermon ends] — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) April 28, 2020

That news will be most welcome for any Leeds United fans worried that another domino had fallen in the rally to deny them promotion. Thankfully, the fact that France’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 outcomes will “likely reflect the standings as they are now” should be a huge relief for any palpitating Whites supporters.