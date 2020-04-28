FIFA could propose new rule for all EFL clubs to help fixture congestion

FIFA could propose a new rule for all EFL clubs which could help with fixture congestion as they discuss allowing clubs to make five substitutions in a game as reported by BBC Sport.

The standard rule in competitive games is to allow clubs to make three substitutions but due to mitigating circumstances surrounding the Coronavirus, this may be increased to five.

Football has been halted due to the ongoing pandemic and it now looks likely to resume at some point in June but with games needing to be completed sooner rather than later, fixture congestion could become an issue.

It is believed that should this new rule be introduced then it would only be eligible until the end of the 2021 season. A FIFA spokesman has said: “Football should only resume when the health authorities and governments say it is absolutely safe and non-disruptive of health services being delivered to the populations.”

“Safety of the players is one of Fifa’s main priorities. One concern in this regard is that the higher-than-normal frequency of matches may increase the risk of potential injuries due to a resulting player overload.”

The proposal will need to be approved by the International Football Association Board and this would be at the discretion of each individual competition.

This seems like an extremely fair decision and with player welfare being very important this would certainly help in reducing the number of injuries and allow clubs to make more changes during a match.

Players are likely to be allowed to return to training in the middle of May with competitive action resuming in June meaning squads will have less time to physically prepare themselves for the resumption of the football season which could lead to heightened risk of injuries.