Leeds United defender ensures supporters they will be “raring to go” once the season resumes

Leeds United defender Stuart Dallas has issued a message to supporters and ensure they will be “raring to go” once the season resumes in an interview on their official website.

Dallas has been highlighted at how well they have started previous seasons when they have returned from a break as to one of the main reasons why they will be in good condition to continue their recent good form.

Leeds are currently sitting top of the Championship table and hold a healthy seven-point lead over third-placed Fulham and will be confident of finishing the job and securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants have picked up a lot of points in their previous two campaigns under Marcelo Bielsa and Dallas believes they will be hitting the ground running once again. “We haven’t kicked a ball now for a number of weeks, so it is strange, but we’re not the only ones in this position,” Dallas said.

“When you look back at how we’ve started the season after a pre-season in the last couple of years, we have started really well and if we can start back as well as that, we will be in a good position.”

“We’re just trying to keep on top of everything and staying as fit as we can, so when we do return to training, it will be all ball work then.”

Despite Dallas’ pleas, Leeds supporters won’t have forgotten last season when they occupied the automatic promotion places until they were overtaken by Sheffield United and had to settle for a play-off place and their fans will be hoping that this season will finally be their year.