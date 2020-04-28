Leeds United face delay in completing £5million transfer of goalkeeper

Leeds United face a delay in completing the £5million permanent signing of goalkeeper Illan Meslier due to the suspension of the current football season as reported by Football Insider.

There is an option in the goalkeeper’s contract which Leeds were looking to trigger immediately which would have made him their first summer signing in June however with the season unlikely to resume until the middle of June, this has delayed their plans.

The Football Association are looking for the transfer window to open once the Champions League final has been completed and this is touted as being as late as August 29.

The window would then potentially open for business, although it is unclear when the window would close. This would then mean that Leeds wouldn’t be allowed to formally register Meslier until at least August.

The clause in the contract of the young goalkeeper is believed to state that this must be triggered by the middle of May and although the Yorkshire giants could still do this, they would need to announce the completion at a later date.

FIFA have already told individual national associations they can schedule the transfer window when it suits them which means there are no certaintities as to when this will be and how long this could last.

The FA, Premier League and EFL are reported to have further discussions in the coming days regarding more information on player contracts etc.