Ligue 1 season cancellation will be of concern to Leeds United and West Brom

Last week it was announced that the the Eredivisie was to be cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus and now the French league has indeed followed suit as reported by The Mirror.

The decision to cancel the current season was made by bosses as their Prime Minister Edouard Philippe prepared to present to the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon his plan to stop all sporting activity in the country until August.

This news will mean the end of the current 2019/20 season in France, following on from the same decision being made by Dutch bosses last Friday.

When football does once again resume in August this will signal the beginning of the 2020/21 season with each club beginning from scratch.

It has not yet been decided if there will be any promotion or relegations but this is believed to be something that will be discussed next month.

It was thought that players in France would be allowed to return to training in the middle of May with a resumption of the season in June but these ideas have now been scrapped following the latest developments.

This does, of course, bring concern to the ears of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion supporters. The EFL have recently in the last few days released a statement reiterating that they are looking at every solution possible to ensure that this season can be resumed for the integrity and morality of the game.

However, with the Dutch league having come to a premature end and now news of France taking the same stand, it questions how long it could be before the EFL may be forced to make the same decision which could have huge ramifications for Leeds and West Brom in particular who are well on course for promotion.