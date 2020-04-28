Former Leeds United goalkeeper explains why Kiko Casilla won’t apologise to Jonathan Leko

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has explained why Kiko Casilla won’t apologise to West Bromwich Albion forward Jonathan Leko following him being found guilty of racial abuse in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

Casilla was hit with a lengthy eight-game ban before the suspension of the football season due to the Coronavirus as he was found guilty of racial abuse towards Leko who was on loan at Charlton Athletic when the incident took place.

Despite the FA’s guilty verdict, Leeds United have stayed loyal to the Spaniard with him continuing to plead his innocence. Both Leeds and Casilla have faced public criticism since the FA’s findings were published due to their lack of communication with Leko.

The 21-year-old striker has since revealed that he would find it difficult to report a similar incident should it happen again due to the sheer distress he has endured.

It has been described by many as “disgraceful” and “deplorable” that no one from Leeds has reached out to Leko since the incident with Director or Football Victor Orta even claiming he was “proud” of Casilla and how he has handled himself.

Robinson has called for an end to the matter and said: “He still believes he’s innocent. that’s why he doesn’t feel the need to apologise. I find it frustrating that it’s still going on and on. It’s been dealt with, everybody’s had their say on the punishment.”

“I think Orta was more impressed with the way he’s handled himself at the training ground and being there to support Meslier as an experienced pro. I don’t think he was referring directly to what he was banned for, it’s for the way he’s been conducting himself, his professionalism, his attitude.”

There are plenty of Leeds supporters who have stated they do not wish for Casilla to represent the club against due to the incident and many feel that the situation will continue to linger until the goalkeeper offers some sort of apology to the young striker.