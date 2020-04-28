Whatever happened to… former QPR midfielder Alejandro Faurlin?

Former QPR midfielder Alejandro Faurlin was a hit with the London side during his spell there.

The Argentine spent seven years with the Hoops from 2009 to 2016 and played 163 in all competitions.

Faurlin had spells as a youngster with the likes of Rosario Central, River Plate, Atletico de Rafaela, Maritimo and Instituto before rocking up as an unknown quantity at QPR.

He quickly established himself as a key player for the R’s and played a huge role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2011. He was a regular over next couple of seasons in the top flight but was loaned out to Palermo as QPR were relegated in 2013.









Nevertheless, Faurlin stayed at Loftus Road and was part of a second promotion squad back to the top flight under Harry Redknapp in 2014. They again slipped back to the second tier the season after but by this time his game time was limited due to injuries.

Faurlin made 30 appearances in his last season at QPR as they finished mid-table in the Championship and left in 2016 to join Spanish side Getafe.

Where is he now?

He spent a single season in the Segunda division for Getafe and moved to Mexico for a brief spell at Cruz Azul before returning to Spain to sign for Mallorca in 2018.

Faurlin helped Mallorca gain promotion to La Liga last season but now plays in the third tier for Marbella, alongside former QPR teammate Esteban Granero. He initially joined the Andalusian side on loan but the deal was later made permanent.