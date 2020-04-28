On This Day 2008: Chris Brunt fires West Brom back to the Premier League

It was a memorable day for a young Chris Brunt back in 2008 as he helped fire West Bromwich Albion back to the Premier League following play-off heartbreak the previous year and he gave his account on such an important match on their official website.

On April 28, West Brom played host to Southampton and it was Brunt’s strike which secured their automatic promotion back to the top flight.

They needed a draw against the Saints and they did it in dramatic style. The Northern Irishman’s sweet left foot sparked incredible scenes of celebration at the Hawthorns as they put last season’s play-off anguish well and truly behind them.

Brunt gave an interview today as he looked back fondly on that day and said: “12 years. It has gone by pretty quickly to be fair. I wish I had taken a lot more in at the time but I was just a young lad and I was excited. That was the first time I knew I was going to play in the Premier League after that evening. To be totally honest I wasn’t happy not to be starting the game.”

“We had done a lot of work in training that week looking at Southampton and looking at the way they played. We’d spoken about getting early crosses in behind their back four because we felt they left quite a lot of space, so I thought that I had a pretty good chance of playing because that’s one of my strengths.”

“When Tony named the team and Mozza was playing wide left and I was on the bench, that stung a little bit at the time but once the game kicks off you want the lads to do well and you see how much it means to everyone inside the stadium,” he continued.

“The one thing that stands out, I remember Jonathan Greening telling me to keep my head up before the game because he knew I was disappointed. He told me to go on and make a difference and that has always stuck with me.”