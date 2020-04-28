Massive news for Leeds United as UEFA confirm deadline date for Premier League plans

Football is on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been since mid-March with no football being played since then. All that there has been is a sense of uncertainty with no-one really knowing when football would be the same again. However, that has all taken a big step forward with the following news:

CONFIRMED: UEFA wants Premier League and other European leagues to communicate planned restart of competitions by May 25. Same deadline for leagues to explain ending in ‘special circumstances’. #SSN #UEFA #COVID19 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 28, 2020

Swanson’s news that FIFA wants their member leagues to enter communication of their restart plans is a massive boost to Leeds United and their beleaguered fans. Frustratingly for the Whites and their supporters, the six weeks of football lockdown has seen point and counter-point about what the Premier League will be doing with their season.

Whilst this would not normally bother a Sky Bet Championship side, what with the EFL and Premier League being separate organising bodies, Leeds United have a lot to lose. They are currently top of the Championship table and are so with a seven-point cushion to Fulham in 3rd and the first of the play-off places.

This top-of-the-pile position for the Whites, and the seven-point cushion to Fulham in 3rd, would bring a degree of certainty that promotion was in sight. However, stories that the Premier League might fold and the folding of Holland’s Eredivisie with no relegation has brought about a lot of uncertainty and doubt.

What Leeds United fans want is a Premier League campaign that gets back underway and one that involves relegation as is usual. That would leave them free to focus on getting their own house in order and aiming towards reeling off the victories in their remaining nine games that would see them return to the top tier of English football for the first time in 16 years.