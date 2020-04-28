“The club has a place in my heart”- Millwall midfielder not ruling out Portsmouth return one day

Millwall’s Ben Thompson hasn’t ruled out returning to Portsmouth one day, as per a report by The News.

The midfielder spent the first-half of last season on loan at Pompey and impressed for Kenny Jackett’s side. He made 27 appearances in all competitions and scored three times before being recalled by Millwall in January last year.

Thompson, who is 24 years old, has been on the books at The Den for his whole career to date having risen up through the youth ranks of his boyhood club.

He has played over 100 games for the Lions and is highly thought of by the Championship side. Nevertheless, he has showed his desire to play for Portsmouth further down the line.

Thompson has said, as per The News: “I’m back at Millwall now and enjoying my football. I still keep up to date with the Pompey results, the club has a place in my heart.”









“Who knows whether I’ll be back one day? Football’s a crazy game, things can happen, people can go out of favour, people can leave a club, no-one really knows.”

“If there’s ever a chance, potentially I could be back- but at the moment I’m very happy with Millwall and just enjoying my football.”

Thompson was a key player for Jackett’s side last term and was a hit at Fratton Park. Pompey currently sit inside the Play-Off positions in League One and were well in the race for promotion to the second tier before the season was brought a halt.