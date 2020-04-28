“Used my time to speak to Premier League clubs”- Swansea City chief hints at transfer plans

Swansea City’s head of recruitment Andy Scott has revealed plans are underway for summer recruitment, as per their official club website.

The Swans are using the break away from football to talks to Premier League clubs and identify potential transfer targets.

Steve Cooper’s side were sat in 11th place in the Championship before the campaign was brought to a halt, three points off the Play-Offs with nine games left to play.

With it unknown when or if the season will return, Swansea are hoping to gain a head start on rivals and begin to get the ball rolling in terms of strengthening their squad.

Scott has said, as per their website: “I’ve been looking at players who are out of contract not only this summer but in 2021. That allows us to speak to a club and see if they are looking to sell that player before his contract runs out. If not, then we look at the potential of signing him on a free transfer the following summer.”

“Of course, at the moment it’s very difficult knowing what is going to happen with the situation of players who are out of contract this summer as that’s is still to be sorted. But we’re preparing for all situations.”

“I’ve also used my time to speak to Premier League clubs about the potential of players coming to us next season.”

He added: “It obviously helps us when clubs look at the impact players like Rhian Brewster, Conor Gallagher, Freddie Woodman, Ben Wilmot, Aldo Kalulu and Marc Guehi have made.”

Swansea have made some shrewd signings from the top flight this term and will be hoping for more of the same this summer.