“I absolutely loved it”- Ex-QPR defender reflects on Sunderland loan spell

Nedum Onuoha has said he loved his loan spell at Sunderland in the 2010/11 season, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The centre-back spent the whole campaign on loan from fellow Premier League side Manchester City that year and enjoyed his time at the Stadium of Light.

Onuoha, who is now 33 years old, played 32 games in all competitions for the Black Cats.

He went onto sign for QPR on a permanent basis in January 2012 and spent seven years with the London side, making 224 appearances.

The defender now plays in America for Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake but looks back on time at Sunderland with fond memories. He has said, as per the Chronicle Live: “I absolutely loved it. It’s probably one of the favourite moments of my career.”

“I enjoyed the place too. I lived in Seaham and would wake up every day and see the sunrise off the North Sea. It was special.”

“The club isn’t where it should be now, but looking back at that time, when I arrived they said the goal was to try and finish in the top ten (in the Premier League) and that didn’t feel like something that was outlandish because of the players we had there. So many really good players.”

He added: “It was great to be involved in such a good team.”

Onuoha’s loan at Sunderland was his first taste of regular football away from Manchester City and set him up well for a successful spell at QPR.