Colchester United release former QPR midfielder

Colchester United have released former QPR midfielder Brandon Comley from his contract, as announced by their official club website.

Other first-team players such as Frank Nouble, Luke Prosser and Ryan Jackson have also all departed as the club look to cut costs.

The U’s chairman Robbie Cowling has said: “The club has a proud record of always paying its players in full and on time. We achieve this because I will never sign a contract if I can’t commit to fulfilling it. I just won’t gamble with other people’s livelihoods or with the club.”

“It is for that reason that I have had to take the very difficult decision of not re-signing a number of players that under normal circumstances I would have been determined to re-sign.”

He added: “I wanted to make the decision as early as I could to give those players that are being released a head start in what will be a very difficult environment for out of contract players.”

Comley, who is 24 years old, has played for the League Two side since January 2018. He has played 33 games in all competitions for John McGreal’s side this season, chipping in with two goals.

The midfielder started his career at QPR and rose up through the youth ranks of the London side before making three appearances for their first-team.

Comley spent plenty of time out on loan from Loftus Road at Carlisle United and Grimsby Town before finding a permanent home at Colchester. He will now have to weigh up his options over the coming months and look for a new club for next season.