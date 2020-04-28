“someone was wrong” “unfinished business” Leeds United Superman Klich on early Whites career

Brought to Leeds United by Victor Orta, it took six months before Thomas Christiansen had declared the Pole as surplus to requirements and he was back to Holland and loaned out to FC Utrecht. Now back at Elland Road, Marcelo Bielsa has transformed him into Leeds United’s own Superman. He might have been forgotten but Klich, speaking to Leeds United’s ‘AskKlichy’ feature (below), admits that he had a point to prove.

Klich featured in 16 matches during his loan spell with Utrecht and came back for Marcelo Bielsa’s first preseason in charge of the Whites. The legendary Argentinian must have seen something because Klich started every game during the 2018/19 Sky Bet Championship campaign, a campaign where he went on to score 10 goals and provide eight assists.

This season Superman Kilch has started each of Leeds’ 37 games so far and has scored four goals and provided four assists. This more than justifies Bielsa’s faith in the affable and reliable Polish central midfielder.

An insight into Klich’s motivations comes from his response to questions posed in the ‘AskKlichy’ feature, these questions being submitted in advance by fans over Twitter. After saying that he was “basically forced to go away” when shuffled out on loan to Utrecht, the midfielder then added, “I came back to Leeds by chance and I proved that someone was wrong.”

Prove someone wrong, whoever that ‘someone’ is, is exactly what Mateusz Klich has done. He reinforced what coming back to Leeds United meant to him with confirmation of his comments to Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear. Of the conversation with Kinnear Klich said, “I told him I had unfinished business. I told him I could play here but I didn’t have the chance to prove myself and that’s why I really wanted to come back.”

That ‘unfinished business’ has played a massive part in Leeds United being top of the table and hopefully looking at promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.