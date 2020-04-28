“I had to get out”- Blackpool defender reveals why he left in January

Blackpool defender Michael Nottingham felt he had to leave the club during the January transfer window, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The full-back joined League Two high flyers Crewe Alexandra for more game time and has impressed for David Artell’s side.

Nottingham, who is 30 years old, is out of contract at Bloomfield Road in June and is likely to have played his last game for the Tangerines.

The experienced defender has racked up over 250 appearances so far in his career. He started out in non-league with the likes of Romulus, Redditch United and Gresley before Solihull Moors signed him in 2016.

He became a key players for the Moors and spent three years at Damson Park. Salford City then swooped to sign him in 2013 and he helped them gain promotion to the National League.

Nottingham got his move to the Football League two years ago to Blackpool, though he felt he had to leave the Seasiders this past winter, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “When January came, I honestly didn’t know whether I wanted to move as I have never moved clubs during the season. But I felt like I had to because the club were bringing players in during the transfer window and I felt that was going to push me even, so I had to get out and get some games somewhere else.”

“I’ve gone to Crewe and I’ve loved it. I’ve fitted in well there and played every minute. I’m actually able to show what I can do week in, week out. I think I’m seen as one of the senior players there as well, having turned 30, so that’s a good feeling as well.”

He has played 12 times since joining the Railwaymen on loan.