Massive boost for Leeds United as government confirm football restart talks

Football in England, in all its forms and at all levels, has been closed down since mid-March as the Government attempted to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. With clubs suffering massive financial blows and with seasons being folded at all levels below the EFL, there is an ugliness cast over the beautiful game. However, that ugliness may be about to be beautified with confirmation of talks to get football up and running again.

There had been some talk earlier of the Premier League has drawn up a ‘Project Restart’ plan according to Football Insider. This is something that we wrote about earlier here on The72. However, as good as Football Insider’s EFL source is, whatever they report is still just conjecture of sorts with ambiguity and blurring still presenting a nebulous and indefinite picture.

What was needed was a degree of clarity and that seems to have come from the Government itself. This clarity and an increasing sense of certainty come directly from the Digital, Cultural, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden who spoke in the House of Commons about his desire to get football up and running again.

Commenting clearly on this, and reported widely, Dowden told the House: “I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community.”

Clarity of this nature will be a massive boost to Leeds United, as it will to all clubs. The Premier League, and the EFL, to their credit, have always maintained a strong inclination to finish the current seasons in as timely a fashion as possible. Indeed, EFL chief Rick Parry has expressed a desire to complete EFL seasons in a 56-day period after suitable provision for training.

Leeds United, currently, have the most to lose should the Premier League follow their Dutch counterparts in having their season folded in. The Whites sit on top of the Sky Bet Championship and, after five consecutive victories, entered the lockdown with a seven-point gap to the chasing play-off pack headed by Fulham.

Confirmation from the Government that talks have been held between the Premier League and themselves will not only be a boost to Leeds United, it will also be a massive boost to their fans who would rightly have been worried that promotion could have been snatched away from them when within touching distance.