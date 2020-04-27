Leeds United midfielder Phillips tops FIFA20 rankings – real stats

Kalvin Phillips was a solid, prototypical box-to-box midfielder under the likes of Garry Monk, Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom. Marcelo Bielsa had other ideas for the local lad and changed him into a defensive enforcer. Bielsa gave Leeds United their own Championship Makelele.

Phillips’ change of position has not only developed him as a player but it has also improved him as well. He’s gone from a player that a section of the Leeds supporter base used to round on over on social media to a player they’d pull their fingernails out with pliers to keep at the West Yorkshire club.

Over the past two seasons, Marcelo Bielsa has moulded Kalvin Phillips into that important tumbler in the Leeds United defensive lock and a player who makes the Whites look that much more secure. Yet, Phillips is much more than that and his pivotal role in breaking up opposition attacks is complemented by a range of passing which helps to put Leeds on the attacking front-foot.

The FIFA20 Kalvin Phillips









Website FutHead, a depository for all FIFA stats has some of the game engine stats which go towards Phillips’ 92 Rating, the highest in FIFA20 for a Championship player and enough to win him a place in FIFA20’s ‘EFL Team of the Season So Far’.

He rates as a 96 for Physical – made up of the following: Stamina 98, Strength 94 and Aggression 96. He also has a 91 rating for Defense which is part-composed of: Interceptions 91, Defensive Awareness 91 and Standing Tackle 94. He has also been given a rating of 93 Passing which includes: Vision 90 and two top scores of 99 in Short and Long Passing.

Those are all ‘created’ statistics and ones with a certain loaded bias towards them. However, how do they reflect Kalvin Phillips’ excellent season so far?

The SkyBet Championship Kalvin Phillips

This player wheel shows the per 90-minute stats output, courtesy of WhoScored.com, of Kalvin Phillips across this season’s Sky Bet Championship. Using the per 90 metrics allows you to gauge a players output in a typical 90-minute game. Here are the statistics that went to create the above player wheel.

Passing Accuracy: 81.6%

Key Passes: 2

Throughballs: 0

Scoring Contribution: 0

Successful Dribbles: 0.5

Dispossessed: 0.7

Fouls: 1.4

Dribbled Past: 1.6

Possession Adjusted (PAdj) Tackles: 4.25

Possession Adjusted (PAdj) Interceptions: 1.9

Long Balls: 5.4

Both the FIFA20 and SkyBet 2019/20 versions of Kalvin Phillips help to show just what an effective midfield enforcer Marcelo Bielsa has moulded. Like Makelele, who was the cornerstone of the Real Madrid side, Kalvin Phillips with his tackling, his intercepting and relatively few times dispossessed per game is becoming like that for the West Yorkshire club.

However, his accuracy (81.6%) and his ability to stroke accurate long balls (5) are key factors in getting Leeds United going forwards. Add to that two key passes per 90 (passes which lead to teammate chances) and you can see just why Premier League sides are said to be monitoring the Leeds lad done good.