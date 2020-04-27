Lincoln City’s FA Cup heroes 2017- Where are they now?

Lincoln City became the first non-league club in 103 years to reach the FA Cup Quarter-Finals when they beat Premier League side Burnley away in 2017.

Here is where the Imps’ starting XI from that day are now-

GK- Paul Farman- The experienced goalkeeper now plays in League Two for bottom club Stevenage.

RB- Bradley Wood- He left Sincil Bank the same year they won the National League title in 2017 and most recently played for Alfreton Town.

CB- Sean Raggett- The scorer of the 89th minute winner at Turf Moor was signed by Norwich City in August 2017. He is currently on loan at Lincoln’s fellow League One side Portsmouth.

CB- Luke Waterfall- The ex-Scunthorpe United and Shrewsbury Town defender plays in the fourth tier for Grimsby Town having joined them last summer.

LB- Sam Habergham- He was released by the Imps last summer. The left-back played under Danny Cowley at Braintree Town before he linked up with him again at Lincoln.

RM- Nathan Arnold- The experienced winger left in 2018 and has since had spells in non-league at Boston United and Altrincham.

CM- Alex Woodyard- He is on the books at third tier rivals Peterborough United but joined Tranmere Rovers on loan during the January transfer window.

CM- Alan Power- The 32 year old played 261 games for the Imps in his six seasons at the club. He now plays in the Scottish Premiership for Kilmarnock and has been a key player for them for the past three years.

LM- Terry Hawkridge- The pacey winger is back in the National League playing for Solihull Moors these days.

ST- Matt Rhead- The big striker was a fans favourite at Lincoln and played 196 games for them, scoring 49 goals. He left in 2019 for Billericay Town but is now on the books at Boreham Wood.

ST- Jack Muldoon- He also plays back in the fifth tier for Harrogate Town.