Ex-Swansea City striker Borja Baston linked with Real Zaragoza move

Former Swansea City striker Borja Baston is being linked with a move to Real Zaragoza, as per a report by Wales Online.

The Spaniard left the Swans in January to join Premier League side Aston Villa on a free transfer. He has since made two appearances for Dean Smith’s side but could be set to move on already this summer with a move back home on the cards.

Baston, who is 27 years old, joined Swansea for a club-record fee of £15.5 million in August 2016 from Atletico Madrid. He scored just once in 20 appearances for the Welsh side in his first season at the Liberty Stadium and was subsequently loaned out to Malaga and Alaves.

He returned to Swansea last summer and stayed with Steve Cooper’s side for the first-half of this campaign in the Championship, chipping in with six goals before departing this past winter.

Baston started his career at Atletico Madrid but only played once for their first-team. Instead, he was loaned out to Murcia, Huesca, Deportivo, Zaragoza and Eibar before rocking up at Swansea.

He could now be set for a move back to Real Zaragoza where he bagged 22 goals in all competitions during the 2014/15 season in the Spanish Segunda Division.

Baston’s chances of a move back to La Romareda are likely to depend on whether they are promoted to La Liga this term. His short stay at Aston Villa could be set to come to an end this summer after just a few months in the Midlands.