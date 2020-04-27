“I think I’ll probably leave”- Barnsley midfielder expecting to move on this summer

Cameron McGeehan expects to leave Barnsley this summer, as per a report by The News.

The midfielder has fallen out-of-favour at Oakwell and was loaned out to League One side Portsmouth in the January transfer window.

McGeehan, who is 25 years old, joined the Tykes in 2017 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship last season. He has also been loaned out to Scunthorpe United since moving to South Yorkshire.

The ex-Northern Ireland Under-21 international has also previously played for the likes of Norwich City, Cambridge United and Luton Town.

He has given an update regarding his future, as per a report by The News: “Obviously, I’m going to go back to Portsmouth (when the season resumes) and I’d to get promoted here because it’s an amazing club and I’ve really enjoyed my time here.”

“It would be really good if we got promoted here. I think I’ve got a year left at Barnsley and I think I’ll probably leave there either way from the conversations I’ve had with them.”

He added: “Then it’s about going to the next club depending on how well I do at Portsmouth- that’s where I’m going to end up. That’s the thing with football, you’re only as good as your last game. I’ve got 10 big games to finish the season and then see what happens”.

McGeehan has fitted in nicely at Fratton Park and they may swoop to sign him on a permanent basis if they can gain promotion to the second tier.