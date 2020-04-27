Out of contract EFL players face difficulties following request to play without payment

EFL players who are at the ends of their contracts are facing difficulties upon the resumption of the football season with the possible request that they play on into July and not receive further payment as reported by The Daily Mail.

Most players in the EFL whose contracts are about to expire will do so on June 30 but with the football season likely to now finish in July it is a possibility that they may be asked to play on without an extra month’s payment.

It is understood that clubs hope to use a ‘solidarity’ clause in many players’ contracts to retain them for at least another month and pay them as normal, if they can indeed finish the season by July.

There is a clause which states that if the player has not joined another club by July 31 then he will receive the month’s payment from the club in which they have departed.

Not all clubs will be willing to undertake this action and it is not thought to be something that all players will be happy to agree to.

Should those players decide to play for an extra month, they could sustain an injury in that time which could potentially jeopardise a move elsewhere once the season has been completed.

It is thought that some players are requesting a one-year extension to their current deal due to the extenuating circumstances although with current financial implications due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this isn’t a straightforward decision to make.

The EFL have been in talks with clubs and players over wage cuts and wage deferrals so the extension of a current deal may be beyond the financial means of many EFL clubs at this stage.