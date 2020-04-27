“Wide of the mark” – Swansea City links with UD Almeria defender rubbished

According to a report from Wales Online, claims of Swansea City’s interest in UD Almeria defender Ivan Martos are “wide of the mark”, after reports emerged from Spain claiming the Championship side were keen on bringing him in.

Last week, reports emerged from Spanish newspaper La Voz de Almeria claiming that UD Almeria defender Ivan Martos was subject to interest from Championship outfit Swansea City, with the Swans said keen on bringing the defender in during the summer transfer window.

Steve Cooper was said to be a fan of the left-back, but now, it has been reported by Wales Online that Martos is not a player of interest for the Swans. The report states a Swansea source confirmed to them that claims of interest in Martos are “wide of the mark”.

It is not long since Martos emerged from the club’s youth academy, committing his long-term future to the club when agreeing a deal to keep him with the Segunda Division outfit until 2024. Martos has nailed down a place in the starting 11 this season, mainly playing as a left-back or centre-back, featuring in 29 games across all competitions and laying on one assist in the process.

In total, the 22-year-old defender has notched up 56 appearances for the club’s senior side since making his way through the club’s youth ranks, also playing 21 times for UD Almeria’s B side.

It will be interesting to see how Swansea City go about recruiting players this summer. The COVID-19 crisis is likely to have had a financial impact on the club, so it will be interesting to see if the club continues to utilise Premier League loan signings, as they have done this season.