Huge news for Leeds United and West Brom as EFL restart date reportedly revealed

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion could look to restart the football season on June 6 with the government backing plans for a return to action as reported by Football Insider.

The football’s governing body have been in constant discussions on the safest and easiest way to resume the football season with both Leeds and West Brom desperate for a return to action and ensure their promotion to the Premier League.

An EFL source has reportedly said that officials will be involved in new talks this week with stakeholders including the Premier League and the FA about allowing matches to begin as early as June 6.

The current lockdown system is in place until at least May 7 but with football being seen as a morale boost for most, there have been plans discussed for when the season can be resumed.

The Premier League has drawn up a plan titled Project Restart that could allow matches to be played as early as June 8, behind closed doors and at neutral venues but the EFL could look at beginning two days earlier than this.

Training is believed to be ready to resume in the middle of May meaning clubs and their players would have around three weeks of training before games once again begin.

There is undoubtedly a strong determination between the Premier League and the EFL for the season to be completed as reiterated by EFL Chairman Rick Parry on many occasions.

This will be of positive news to the likes of Leeds, West Brom, Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra who are competing at the upper echelons of their respective divisions and all looking to gain promotion this season.