Noel Whelan suggests Leeds United should swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers shot stopper this summer

Noel Whelan has suggested that his former side Leeds United should swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper John Ruddy this summer as reported by Football Insider.

Whelan has claimed that signing a goalkeeper should be a priority for Leeds with number one choice Kiko Casilla currently serving an eight-game suspension due to being found guilty of racial abuse and his future is now up in the air.

Before the suspension of the football season, his understudy Illan Meslier stepped up to take his place between the sticks but at just 20-years-old he lacks first-team experience and may find the step up to Premier League football a difficult one.

Former Leeds striker Whelan believes Wolves’ number two choice goalkeeper John Ruddy would be an inspired signing with the 33-year-old’s experience being a huge factor in his thoughts.

“It’s very important that you have somebody between the sticks that has experience and a big personality – he has certainly got that. He has been around a long time.”

“The fact that he is British helps, especially when you are communicating with defenders and organising set pieces,” Whelan continued.

“He knows what it is all about. It’s imperative that you get players like that in key areas. We talk about strikers but goalkeepers. It is very difficult these days to find a very good goalkeeper. There is a mistake in every single one but it is about limiting that and how many they make across a season.”

Ruddy’s contract at Molineux expires this summer and with Rui Patricio being their number one choice, the former Norwich keeper may look to move elsewhere in the search for first-team football.