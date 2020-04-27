Luton Town’s Conference Premier 2014 title winners- Where are they now?

Six years have passed since Luton Town regained their Football League status. They now find themselves in the Championship.

Here is where their starting XI from the final day of the 2014 Conference Premier (now National League) title winning side are these day-

Mark Tyler- He is now the goalkeeper coach of League One side Peterborough United.

Andy Parry- The former Blackburn Rovers man left Luton in 2016 for Barrow but switched to Southport two years ago.

Alex Lacey- He is back playing in the fifth tier at Notts County having joined them following their relegation from League Two last season.

Steve McNulty- The 36 year old plays for York City in the National League North. He spent three years at Kenilworth Road and made 125 appearances.

Scott Griffiths- The ex-full-back is now unattached having left Luton in 2016 following a loan spell at Woking.

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu- He remains with the Hatters today and has been a key part in rise from non-league to the second tier over the past six seasons.

Jake Howells- The former Wales Under-21 international played 334 times for Luton before leaving in 2016. He is back in non-league now at Hemel Hempstead Town.

Cameron McGeehan- He is on the books at fellow Championship side Barnsley but is currently on loan in League One at Portsmouth.

Matt Robinson- The midfielder plays in the National League for Dagenham and Redbridge and has done since 2016.

Mark Cullen- The ex-Hull City and Blackpool striker played a key part in Luton winning the Conference title that year. He now plays in League Two for Port Vale.

Andre Gray- He plays in the Premier League for Watford having also had spells at Brentford and Burnley since leaving Luton after firing 30 goals in the 2013/14 campaign.