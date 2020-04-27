Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss name-dropped as managerial candidate at Vasco da Gama

In an interview with Fox Sports Brazil (quotes via Sheffield Star), Leven Siano – who is a presidential candidate with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama – has name-dropped former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City manager Carlos Carvahal as a candidate for the role as manager of the Brazilian club.
Portuguese manager Carlos Carvahal has not been in the English game since leaving Swansea City in the summer of 2018, and currently managers Rio Ave from his native country. Carvahal has impressed with the club, helping them to 5th place as it stands.
His current deal with the club runs out this summer and now, he has been name-dropped as a managerial candidate for Brazilian side Vasco da Gama. One of the club’s presidential candidates, Leven Siano – said that Carvahal is one of the managers the club has held “conversations” with regarding the position as manager of the club.
“We are in conversations with Brazilians and foreigners, including the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal,” said Siano.
“It is quite possible that we have a European coach. In addition to nutrition, psychology or sports medicine, philosophy in football is what really makes the difference in getting a team to play with greater intensity.”
While the Vasco da Gama job would provide a new challenge for the former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea boss, it will be interesting to see if it is a position he takes up. After Rio Ave’s strong season, it would be surprising to see them allow him to leave without at least trying to tie him down to a new deal.