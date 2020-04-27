Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss name-dropped as managerial candidate at Vasco da Gama

Portuguese manager Carlos Carvahal has not been in the English game since leaving Swansea City in the summer of 2018, and currently managers Rio Ave from his native country. Carvahal has impressed with the club, helping them to 5th place as it stands.

His current deal with the club runs out this summer and now, he has been name-dropped as a managerial candidate for Brazilian side Vasco da Gama. One of the club’s presidential candidates, Leven Siano – said that Carvahal is one of the managers the club has held “conversations” with regarding the position as manager of the club.